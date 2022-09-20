Warm Tuesday, fall arrives for the rest of the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -

Today: Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A slight chance for scattered showers and storms continues as a cold front begins to push through the region. For the most part, it looks like most of the rain is limited to across far northern Minnesota. Tonight, lows fall back into the 40s and 50s with breezy winds developing out of the northwest.

MN Today
MN Today(KBJR-TV)
WI Today
WI Today(KBJR-TV)

Wednesday: A cold front continues to move through the region. The passing cold front will knock down temperatures into the 50s and 60s for most of the day with breezy northwesterly winds gusting up to 30 MPH at times. A few scattered light showers will be possible as well. Lows dip into the 30s and 40s with decreasing clouds. Patchy frost will be possible, especially away from Lake Superior.

Cooler weather arrives Wednesday with many only climbing into the upper 50s.
Cooler weather arrives Wednesday with many only climbing into the upper 50s.(KBJR-TV)

Thursday: Skies become mostly clear as the cold front makes its departure. Daytime highs are much cooler only in the 50s for most areas. Lows dip into the 30s and 40s, with a couple of upper 20s not out of the question in the usual cooler spots. Patchy frost will be possible throughout much of the Northland.

Frost is possible mainly away from Lake Superior Thursday & Friday morning.
Frost is possible mainly away from Lake Superior Thursday & Friday morning.(KBJR-TV)
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KBJR-TV)

Catch the full forecast at 5-7 AM and again at noon on KBJR 6!

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Joseph Butler
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
Cloquet, MN
Local elementary school nationally recognized for academic excellence

Latest News

KBJR Forecast 9.21.22
KBJR Forecast 9.21.22
A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern Minnesota until Thursday morning.
Frost Advisory issued for northern MN, cloudy & dreary weekend likely
09/21/22 KB AM WX
09/21/22 KB AM WX
KBJR WX
Fall makes its grand return today, frost possible later
WX GFX
Storms possible over NW WI Tuesday evening, fall returns Wednesday