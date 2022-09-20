Warm Tuesday, fall arrives for the rest of the week

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -

Today: Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A slight chance for scattered showers and storms continues as a cold front begins to push through the region. For the most part, it looks like most of the rain is limited to across far northern Minnesota. Tonight, lows fall back into the 40s and 50s with breezy winds developing out of the northwest.

MN Today (KBJR-TV)

WI Today (KBJR-TV)

Wednesday: A cold front continues to move through the region. The passing cold front will knock down temperatures into the 50s and 60s for most of the day with breezy northwesterly winds gusting up to 30 MPH at times. A few scattered light showers will be possible as well. Lows dip into the 30s and 40s with decreasing clouds. Patchy frost will be possible, especially away from Lake Superior.

Cooler weather arrives Wednesday with many only climbing into the upper 50s. (KBJR-TV)

Thursday: Skies become mostly clear as the cold front makes its departure. Daytime highs are much cooler only in the 50s for most areas. Lows dip into the 30s and 40s, with a couple of upper 20s not out of the question in the usual cooler spots. Patchy frost will be possible throughout much of the Northland.

Frost is possible mainly away from Lake Superior Thursday & Friday morning. (KBJR-TV)

7-Day Forecast (KBJR-TV)

Catch the full forecast at 5-7 AM and again at noon on KBJR 6!

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.