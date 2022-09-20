Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Tim McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival Saturday. (Source: @whodis88 / POP NATION /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News) – Country superstar Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a festival performance Saturday.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival in Tempe, Arizona.

The video shows the singer kneel on stage to highlight a member of his band. When he stands up, he lost his balance and fell backward off the stage.

McGraw landed on his feet, seemingly uninjured, and turned the fall into a chance to greet fans along the barrier with hugs and high-fives before returning to the stage.

