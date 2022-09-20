Storms possible over NW WI Tuesday evening, fall returns Wednesday

TONIGHT: A cold front continues to move through the region this afternoon and evening. A couple showers may result in MN with a couple storms possible over NW WI this evening. Warmer air above our heads may prevent storm development, but if storms are able to fire off, a couple may feature large hail and strong winds over NW WI. The best chance for storms will be between 6pm and midnight. Winds become breezy overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY: We kick off our Wednesday with sunshine, but clouds will increase into the rest of the morning and early afternoon hours. A few light scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon as well. Winds continue out of the NW at 10-15 MPH with highs in the 50s and 60s. Patchy frost will be possible away from Lake Superior Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Patchy frost will be possible early Thursday morning away from Lake Superior. Otherwise, high pressure keeps skies clear with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Lows dip into the 30s and 40s, with some areas flirting with the upper 20s. A better chance for frost will happen during this time through Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Cold temperatures in the morning will warm into the 50s and 60s by Friday afternoon. Clouds quickly increase with a chance for showers later in the day. The best chance for rain will be late Friday into early Saturday morning with low rainfall amounts expected.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

