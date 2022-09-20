Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities reported a school bus hit a student before crashing into a storefront in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, WCSC reported.

The student who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the pedestrian was 15 years old and suffered minor injuries.

According to the Charleston County School District, the bus was transporting students from North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary when the incident occurred.

Jacobs said the investigation revealed the bus was turning when the driver lost control of the bus, hit the student and crashed into the building.

Rainey said four of the eight students on the bus and the driver were taken to the hospital. The children on the bus were elementary-age students.

The 15-year-old who was struck by the bus was one of two high school students waiting to be picked up when the crash happened. The second student was struck by debris and also taken to the hospital, Rainey said.

The bus crashed into a business called the Neighbor Store. The bus was towed from the scene at approximately 1 p.m.

City building officials declared the building unsafe.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.