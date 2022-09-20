Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Federal authorities have charged 47 people in what they say was a massive scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and defraud the government of $250 million.

Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.

Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of low-income children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement through a federal program.

But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry.

This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Joseph Butler
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
Cloquet, MN
Local elementary school nationally recognized for academic excellence

Latest News

Proposed Rice Lake Road Roundabouts
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Tony Evers orders another special session related to the state's 1849 abortion law.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers calls special session to create pathway to repealing abortion ban
BUILDING BENTLEYVILLE: Volunteers needed to build new holiday light displays
BUILDING BENTLEYVILLE: Volunteers needed to build new holiday light displays
PREP VB
PREP VB