Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Federal authorities have charged 47 people in what they say was a massive scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and defraud the government of $250 million.

Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.

Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of low-income children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement through a federal program.

But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry.

This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

