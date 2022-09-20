Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car

The 20-year-old woman suspected in a road rage incident sustained serious bodily injuries. (KUSA, NORTHERN NEWS NET (CNN LICENSED), BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (AP) - A 20-year-old road rage suspect was seriously injured when the parked police patrol vehicle she was detained in was struck by a freight train in northern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, remained hospitalized Monday with serious bodily injuries sustained in the crash. She is expected to survive.

The CBI says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton on Friday evening. Rios-Gonzalez was the suspect in the incident.

A Platteville police officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez’s car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing. She was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car.

The Platteville police chief said Monday the officer who stopped Rios-Gonzalez was put on administrative leave, KUSA reports.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the road rage report, while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. The CBI is looking into the woman’s injury while she was in police custody.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home...
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Joseph Butler
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
Cloquet, MN
Local elementary school nationally recognized for academic excellence

Latest News

A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
‘Art of the steal’: Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
Downtown Duluth bags tournament raises money for childhood cancer research
Downtown Duluth bags tournament raises money for childhood cancer research