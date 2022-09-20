City by City: Ashland, Superior, Iron Range

Ashland, WI- Kreher Park is getting a new playground! The 25-year-old playground has been removed and installation of the new set-up could start as early as next week. The Ashland Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the playground open by October 1. The playground was funded in part by the Chequamegon Bay Area Community Fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. Local elementary students picked the design last spring.

Superior, WI- The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary beginning Thursday, September 22. The Soaring into Our Twenties celebration kicks off with a homecoming for the Bong Family Thursday. Friday through Sunday are then jam-packed with events, including a vintage military weapons show, bags tournament, several history presentations and more. To round out the celebration there will be a launch party for Warrior Brewing Company’s new Patriot IPA “Ace of Aces” edition.

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is looking for more lunch buddies mentors and people to help pack buddy backpacks. Lunch buddies share one lunch break a week with students at Babbitt, Cherry, Chisholm, Keewatin or Mountain Iron. The Buddy Backpack is a bag filled with nutritious food children can take home for the weekend to ensure they have access to meals. Packing dates start September 28.

