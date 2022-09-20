Bags + Brews event aims to raise $20K for childhood cancer research

By Natalie Grant
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - No matter if you call it “bags” or “cornhole,” the tailgate staple will be hitting the streets in Downtown Duluth this week to raise money for a good cause.

The Bags + Brews fundraiser, put on by Northwestern Mutual, is taking place Wednesday, September 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 200 Block of West Superior Street downtown.

The event aims to bring the downtown community back together with bags, games, music and beer while raising money for childhood cancer research.

There will also be a bags tournament.

Proceeds from the event will go to the charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Northwestern Mutual hopes to raise $20,000 from the event and online donations.

For more information on Bags + Brews and how you can donate, click here.

