Trail by Trail: Babbitt, Wakefield, Wisconsin

Babbitt, MN- Angels on ATVs is a local event for riders and non-riders set to take place on October 1 in Babbitt. For those interested in taking part in the ride early bird registration ends Wednesday, September 21, prices will go up after that. There is fun for all, with games along the trail, at the trailhead and food. Money raised will be donated to the Angel Fund’s mission of helping families in Northeast Minnesota pay for cancer-related costs.

Wakefield, MI- The Gogebic Range Trail Authority club meeting will be Tuesday, September 20 at Den-O’s Sports Bar. There are 78 days until the winter season but they still have some things to wrap up before then. Agenda items include storage in and around the groomer barn, new equipment and they want to set some dates for upcoming trail work and an anniversary banquet.

Wisconsin- The DNR says that this year 12 people in Wisconsin have been killed in ATV crashes and most were not wearing a seatbelt or helmet. Wisconsin law requires operators born after 1988 to complete a safety certification course. Their biggest safety tips include additional protection beyond just helmets and seatbelts, never operate under the influence and always know before you go.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to newstips@cbs3duluth.com, which might be featured as we go around the Northland Trail by Trail.

