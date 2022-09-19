Superior police officer pleads not guilty after fatal crash

SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded not guilty Monday.

Greg Swanson entered that plea for all eleven charges against him, including two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to court administrators.

Back in July, Swanson allegedly drove drunk and caused a crash in Superior that killed a father and his infant son.

Swanson was off duty at the time.

Swanson, who’s out on bail, appeared in court in-person Monday.

The state prosecutor appeared on zoom.

The next hearing, which is a status conference, is set for January 9.

A trial has not been set, according to online court records.

Swanson is no longer employed by the Superior Police Department.

“We separated employment with him on August 4th. I informed him that there were two paths forward and both resulted in him no longer being employed. Option one was to resign and option two was me to file formal charges with the PFC to terminate him. He chose to resign,” according to Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story, which stated Swanson was on paid leave, was corrected to reflect that Swanson is no longer employed as of August 4. Swanson was originally on paid leave immediately following the crash, per state law.

