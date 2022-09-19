City by City: Hayward, Twin Ports, St. Louis County

Hayward, WI- The community needs help ringing in the fall. This Saturday is the community’s Fall Fest and the chamber of commerce is looking for volunteers. They need help with the brat stand, from serving to grilling, as well as cleaning up at the end of the day. Fall fest includes the popular scarecrow contest, live music, a farmers market, and more.

Twin Ports- A local nonprofit is also in need of volunteers. The Head of the Lakes United Way is gearing up for its next grant cycle and searching for panelists. The Community Investment Panel works to grow community involvement and input on programs funded by the HLUW. Volunteer panelists will review community-wide applications and hear presentations while also working with other community members to help determine funding requests.

St. Louis County- St. Louis County is currently taking proposals for Aquatic Invasive Species prevention. They have over $700,000 in grant money to award in 2023 from Minnesota’s AIS Prevention Aid Program. Projects can include lakes, rivers, or streams. Proposed projects must include at least one action item outlined in the county’s prevention plan. Applications are due in November and awards will be announced in January.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email, to newstips@cbs3duluth.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Marble, Grand Rapids, Cable

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.