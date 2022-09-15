Duluth holds 6th annual vigil for missing Duluth woman

Duluth, MN -- It has been seven years since Sheila St. Clair, an Indigenous woman from Duluth, went missing.

The last place St. Clair was seen before her disappearance was Duluth’s Cascade Apartments on August 20, 2015.

She reportedly told friends she was going to the White Earth reservation, but never arrived.

On September 15, 2022, Duluth Police held the 6th annual vigil for St. Clair outside Duluth City Hall.

Rene Ann Goodrich, with the Native Lives Coalition was one of the speakers at the event.

She reminded the public that the search is not yet over.

“Someone out there knows something. We are standing in support and solidarity as a strong coalition to bring her home,” Goodrich said.

There is a reward for anyone with information for anyone with information about St. Clair. You can also donate to the MMIWG2SP Reward Fund.

