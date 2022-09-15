Duluth holds 6th annual vigil for missing Duluth woman

It has been seven years since Sheila St. Clair, an Indigenous woman from Duluth, went missing.
missing duluth woman Sheila St. Clair
missing duluth woman Sheila St. Clair(none)
By Carly Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duluth, MN -- It has been seven years since Sheila St. Clair, an Indigenous woman from Duluth, went missing.

The last place St. Clair was seen before her disappearance was Duluth’s Cascade Apartments on August 20, 2015.

She reportedly told friends she was going to the White Earth reservation, but never arrived.

On September 15, 2022, Duluth Police held the 6th annual vigil for St. Clair outside Duluth City Hall.

Rene Ann Goodrich, with the Native Lives Coalition was one of the speakers at the event.

She reminded the public that the search is not yet over.

“Someone out there knows something. We are standing in support and solidarity as a strong coalition to bring her home,” Goodrich said.

There is a reward for anyone with information for anyone with information about St. Clair. You can also donate to the MMIWG2SP Reward Fund.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Employee dies in apparent ‘industrial accident’ in gravel pit near Cloquet
Flames have destroyed at least one business.
UPDATE: Central Hillside fire contained, expected to burn much of the night
Fairmount cottages that will be built in west Duluth to help combat affordable housing problems.
Duluth leaders & partners breaks ground on new affordable housing cottages
The officer response happened around 8 p.m.
2 hurt in downtown Duluth shooting
A Two Harbors woman has died after a car crash
Two Harbors woman killed in South Carolina crash

Latest News

dpd
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announces finalist for Police Chief job
Two families come together for one sole purpose.
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version