COASTAL CLEAN UP: Superior students pick up litter at Park Point

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A group of students from Superior hit the shores Wednesday to pick up trash.

About 30 5th grade students from Lake Superior Elementary took part in the annual Twin Ports Coastal Clean Up, which is a part of the worldwide International Coastal Clean Up.

“Oh they’re going over there, maybe they’ll find some things we missed,” Sue Correll, a Superior 5th grade teacher said.

The students found everything from paper, to plastic and more.

“We found a ton of foam pieces a lot of cigarette butts,” Karoline Banks said, a 5th grader at the school.

The kids cleaned the shores and listened to the importance of keeping the sand and brush clean from Jim Paine, the Mayor of Superior, and Alicia Kozlowski, a city of Duluth Community Relations Coordinator.

“It’s our water and we need it to drink, swim, stay cool and it helps a lot, it helps with the air too,” Banks said.

The students used a data collection sheet to monitor how much trash they’re actually picking up, and when they find that trash they use long grabbers to put it in buckets.

At the end of the hour, the students ended up picking up a whopping 23 pounds of trash. Mayor Paine was happy about that.

“Lake Superior is the reason we exist here, the lake is the reason people have ever lived here,” Paine said. “It’s our most important natural resource.”

Paine wants kids to learn the importance of keeping the shores clean early, because it’ll help the future of the Twin Ports.

“One of the proudest things we will ever do living here on the shores of Lake Superior is turn over a lake that was cleaner and more beautiful than how we found it,” Paine said.

Students like Banks learned their lesson Wednesday too: “To not leave like plastic pieces,” she said.

The International Coastal Clean Up is a worldwide project that helps fight for trash-free seas and lakes around the globe.

