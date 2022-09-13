Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announces finalist for Police Chief job

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Mike Ceynowa as the finalist for the Duluth Police Chief job.
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Mike Ceynowa as the finalist for the Duluth Police Chief job.

Mike Ceynowa has worked in the Duluth Police Department for 24 years in various different roles. His most recent: Deputy Chief of Patrol.

You’ll remember that former Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced his retirement back in June and his last day with the department was August 1.

Prior, the Police Department announced back in July that Laura Marquardt would become Interim Duluth Police Chief as their search was ongoing.

On September 15, the public is invited for a meet-and-greet event with Mike Ceynow, Mayor Emily Larson, CAO Noah Schuchman, and others at Myers-Wilkens Elementary.

