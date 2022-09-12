Nurses and community members rally ahead of strike

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Monday morning at 7 a.m., 2,000 Twin Ports nurses will be walking off the job.

The strike will last three days, ending at 6:59 a.m. on Thursday.

Many nurses and community members in support of them gathered for a rally at Duluth’s city hall Sunday evening.

“This isn’t what I want to do,” said Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) Vice President Chris Rubesch. “I became a nurse so I could give patient care to my neighbors, my friends, my community. That’s what I want to be doing.”

He said these nurses don’t want to walk away from the job, but they’ve been left with no other choice.

“But at some point, we all understand that there’s a line,” Rubesch said. “And when we can’t do our job safely and effectively, we have to stand up.”

Several other labor unions and community organizations spoke out in support of the nurses at the rally, including some local medical students.

“When the nurses speak up, we’re here to show support and to listen because we rely on them everyday, so we want them to be able to rely on us,” said medical student Jamey Sharp.

Rubesch said it means a lot for the community to show up in support of MNA.

“It’s really great for our members to see the support from other unions, from the community, from our elected officials,” said Rubesch.

He said the main thing the nurses are asking for is for hospitals to give them a voice when it comes to staffing.

They say it’s something that will improve the quality of care they’re able to provide.

“We’re asking our hospitals to commit to not engage in any discipline on a nurse who refuses an assignment that they believe in their professional judgement is unsafe, and we’re looking for investments so nurses will stay at the bedside,” said Rubesch.

Leaders with Essentia Health released the following statement:

“Essentia Health is disappointed the MNA is focusing its efforts on a strike instead of at the bargaining table, where real solutions are found. We continue to believe that it’s imperative for both sides to exhaust our options in pursuit of a mutually beneficial agreement. One of those options, which we’ve repeatedly requested, is mediation. Unfortunately, the union has consistently declined this request.

Essentia is proud to have some of the finest nurses in the country. We value the outstanding care they provide while uplifting our mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives. However, we cannot agree to the MNA’s request for a 27% wage increase because it’s not responsible.

We want to assure our patients and communities that our hospitals will remain open and accessible during a strike. We have extensive contingency plans in place to preserve our ability to deliver the highest standards of care. Essentia’s top priority in everything we do is to improve the safety and well-being of the patients and communities we’re privileged to serve.”

Leaders with St. Luke’s hospital released the following statement:

“St. Luke’s greatly values all our employees. We remain committed to reaching an agreement with MNA that is fair to all our staff, patients and communities. We have had two negotiating sessions this week and will meet again on Saturday (September 10th).

We are fully prepared for the work stoppage. Our replacement agency has done a phenomenal job filling our RN needs. Every position we requested has been filled with qualified, licensed nurses who will join our other highly skilled inpatient care team members to continue providing safe, top-quality care.

St. Luke’s will be open for all inpatient, emergency and clinic-based care. We have rescheduled some non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Affected patients have already been notified, and we appreciate their understanding.”

