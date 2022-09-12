Minnesota DNR celebrates large habitat restoration in Duluth

New pier at Kingsbury Bay, Duluth.
New pier at Kingsbury Bay, Duluth.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- Monday, September 12 the Minnesota DNR celebrated the state’s largest aquatic habitat restoration project.

After three years and $ 19 million leaders held a ribbon cutting at Kingsbury Bay.

230 acres of coastal wetland habitat there and at Grassy point were restored.

The sites were designated as part of the St. Louis River Area of Concern in 2014.

Work included removing 130,000 yards of wood from two historic mills, pulling invasive species and moving 140,000 yards of excess sediment.

New islands were built near Grassy Point to shelter the wetland from waves.

DNR team leader Melissa Sjolund hopes this project encourages others to be mindful of preserving our waterways.

“Limiting what you’re putting into our waterways, doing small changes in how you manage your garden or home to avoid inputs of nutrients or excess sediment,” said Sjolund.

After work was completed at Kingsbury Bay, a new 108-foot fishing pier was installed at Indian Point.

This project brings the St. Louis River Area of Concern one step closer to removal from the list of most impaired regions on the Great Lakes.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Duluth Police Department is asking the publics help in locating the vehicle in the below...
DPD on scene of shooting in East Hillside neighborhood
24-year-old woman dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash
24-year-old woman dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash
water
Man dies after going missing in Vermilion river
Chicago police say they are looking for a man who offered a mother cash for her daughter.
Police: Man offers mother cash for daughter in attempted kidnapping

Latest News

MGN
Man injured in shooting at Lady Vi’s in Superior
Monday morning at 7 a.m., 2,000 Twin Ports nurses will be walking off the job. The strike will...
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay
The boosters are free for any Minnesotan regardless of insurance status.
New COVID-19 vaccine booster site opens at DECC
Monday morning at 7 a.m., 2,000 Twin Ports nurses will be walking off the job. The strike will...
Nurses and community members rally ahead of strike