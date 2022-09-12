Minnesota DNR celebrates large habitat restoration in Duluth

DULUTH, MN-- Monday, September 12 the Minnesota DNR celebrated the state’s largest aquatic habitat restoration project.

After three years and $ 19 million leaders held a ribbon cutting at Kingsbury Bay.

230 acres of coastal wetland habitat there and at Grassy point were restored.

The sites were designated as part of the St. Louis River Area of Concern in 2014.

Work included removing 130,000 yards of wood from two historic mills, pulling invasive species and moving 140,000 yards of excess sediment.

New islands were built near Grassy Point to shelter the wetland from waves.

DNR team leader Melissa Sjolund hopes this project encourages others to be mindful of preserving our waterways.

“Limiting what you’re putting into our waterways, doing small changes in how you manage your garden or home to avoid inputs of nutrients or excess sediment,” said Sjolund.

After work was completed at Kingsbury Bay, a new 108-foot fishing pier was installed at Indian Point.

This project brings the St. Louis River Area of Concern one step closer to removal from the list of most impaired regions on the Great Lakes.

