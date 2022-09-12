Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announces finalist for Police Chief job

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Mike Ceynowa as the finalist for the Duluth Police Chief job.
dpd
dpd(MGN)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Mike Ceynowa as the finalist for the Duluth Police Chief job.

Mike Ceynow has worked in the Duluth Police Department for 24 years in various different roles. His most recent: Deputy Chief of Patrol.

You’ll remember that former Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced his retirement back in June and his last day with the department was August 1.

Prior, the Police Department announced back in July that Laura Marquardt would become Interim Duluth Police Chief as their search was ongoing.

On September 15, the public is invited for a meet-and-greet event with Mike Ceynow, Mayor Emily Larson, CAO Noah Schuchman, and others at Myers-Wilkens Elementary.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Duluth Police Department is asking the publics help in locating the vehicle in the below...
DPD on scene of shooting in East Hillside neighborhood
24-year-old woman dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash
24-year-old woman dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash
water
Man dies after going missing in Vermilion river
MGN
Man injured in shooting at Lady Vi’s in Superior

Latest News

Two families come together for one sole purpose.
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
The Minnesota Twins taught kids the fundamentals of baseball in Proctor on Sunday.
Play ball!: Minnesota Twins hold youth clinic in the Northland