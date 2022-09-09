Thousands of dollars heading to UMD for STEM students

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A grant of $750,000 is coming to help UMD students studying in the STEM field.

Anne Hinderliter and Arshia Khan on the UMD campus and Sherri Turner, a professor at the Twin Cities Campus for the University of Minnesota worked to get the grant.

The money is coming from the National Science Foundation.

The grants aim to help low-income students studying science, technology, engineering and math.

“I’ve always really enjoyed math as a concept, but I also have watched a lot of my friends struggle with it,” TJ Hammerlund, a junior studying math and math teaching at UMD, said.

Hammerlund, doing homework in the student center on campus said, “I wanted to go into a degree where I could use what I know to help other people learn math and make it more fun.”

Hammerlund feels the STEM field isn’t always a welcoming one for everyone.

“Usually there might be one other person with the same pronouns that I share, but most of the time it’s just me,” Hammerlund said.

The three grant-receiving professors want to change that. issue.

Chemistry professor Anne Hinderliter was among the three professors who got funding from the National Science Foundation.

The grant will be given to 19 students starting this year. It lasts for six years.

Hinderliter works in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, explaining the grant, said added, “It’s based around networking and networking that within the student services, through understanding the campus resources.”

Hinderliter continued, “It has the future workforce needs of the United States,”

The STEM field has historically underrepresented for women and people of color.

“In some of the disciplines, there’s been a loss of women,” she said.

According to the Pew Research Center 33% of people in the STEM workforce are people of color. Hinderliter and her colleagues thought about this when trying to get money for the grants.

“So there’s societal issues here that we want to directly take on,” she said.

In her view, every student should pursue their passion.

“It’s not just getting a degree, it’s so much more,” she said.

