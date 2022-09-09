Duluth schools address school resource officer concerns

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Since the murder of George Floyd in 2020, local organizations have been taking a look at the role, both good and bad, school resource officers play in the lives of students.

“We have the same officers, who are trained by the same department in the school,” said Law Enforcement Accountability Network (LEAN) team member Jamey Sharp.

LEAN gathered data from the 2021-22 school year that suggested one in five Black students in the Duluth district received a ticket from an SRO, while only one in 140 white students received a ticket.

“When we’re starting to assess what is their role in that school, it starts to seem like that role is slurred toward just giving tickets out and introducing our young Native and Black kids to the criminal justice system,” said Sharp.

Duluth Schools Superintendent John Magas said the district is taking the community’s concerns seriously.

“If a school resource officer program isn’t done well, it can be seen as a mechanism for just issuing tickets to students and using punishment to try to change behavior,” said Magas.

He said the district listened to the community’s concerns and created a new three-year contract with the Duluth Police Department with some changes.

“All of our school resource officers now and into the future will be focused on relationship-building with students,” said Magas.

Magas said in addition to a greater effort to connect with the students, the new contract requires more implicit bias training for SROs.

Still, Sharp says it’s not enough.

“Most likely, unless major policy changes occur, these students are going to get funneled into the criminal justice system at disproportionately alarming rates,” said Sharp.

Sharp encouraged the school district to continue to look at ticketing numbers by SROs in the coming years.

It’s something Magas said the district will continue to monitor.

“It’s important for us to continually look at what is it that we can do to change the way we act and change the way we work with our students so we can all have better outcomes,” said Magas.

Also in the proposed new contract is a seven percent annual pay increase for SROs.

The contract was supposed to be discussed at Thursday night’s school board meeting but it was removed from the agenda.

The district still hopes to finalize it by the end of the month.

