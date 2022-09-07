WHERE’S THE BENCH?: Beloved landmark disappears from Lakeside neighborhood

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A decades-old bench disappeared from Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood sometime last weekend and residents are working hard to get it back.

Before the couple who owns the bench posted new of the missing bench online Sunday, they didn’t realize how special it was to the surrounding community.

“It was pretty close to the edge of the corner here, partly because again, the goal of it or the reason it was out here was for people to sit at,” Brenna Hucka, the bench owner said.

Hucka and her husband noticed the bench in their Lakeside neighborhood front yard, near 42nd Avenue E. and Robinson St., disappeared Sunday morning.

“Whenever my husband mows the lawn he has to move it and so he went to move it and realized it was gone,” she said.

The Hucka’s have lived at their home for about three years. Both them and their neighbors across the street have doorbell cameras, but neither caught the bench’s disappearance.

“None of them caught it,” Hucka said, “none of them catch this, it’s kind of further away from our front door.”

The bench was splashed with dark purple paint, the same color on their house’s front steps. The bench needed some tending to Hucka said, but it wasn’t on the corner to be taken.

“I think it’s either someone decided that they were gonna take it for whatever reason or someone maybe newer thought that it was, maybe a free item,” she said.

But the bench is more than just a seat, it holds special meaning for those in the quiet neighborhood. After Hucka’s husband posted about the missing bench, comments flooded in.

Some writing “it has been there as long as I can remember and I’m 40 now.” And also, “I am surprised the bench has stayed out for the years it has.”

Hucka said several have walked by in the community and have used it to sit on to relax.

“It needed a little TLC, but it was still something that had been a fixture here for a long time and so we had hopes to be able to find it to bring it back,” she said.

Whoever has the bench, Hucka said they just want it back in their front yard.

“We just want it returned, no questions asked,” she said.

