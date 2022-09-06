Newest Great Lakes ship reaches the Twin Ports

Duluth, MN-- The Mark W. Barker sailed under the Aerial Lift Bridge for the first time Tuesday morning.

Arriving just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the 639-foot laker is the first new bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in more than 35 years.

The ship can carry everything from wind turbine blades to traditional cargo like ore and salt.

The laker is only 45 feet deep; it was built slightly smaller to navigate rivers and terminals better.

Built in Wisconsin, her arrival was a full-circle moment for those in the shipping industry.

“It’s a US flagged vessel made from steel that was made in Indiana from iron ore that sailed from Minnesota through the great lakes to that steel-making facility,” said Jayson Hron with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “That vessel is really a piece of this area.”

The Mark W. Barker was Christened in Cleveland last week. She is named after Interlake Steamship Company’s current president.

The ship is also the first on the Great Lakes with engines that meet EPA Tier 4 emissions standards.

