DAY ONE: Duluth students head back to school after pandemic struggles

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Duluth Public School students were back in the classroom Tuesday as summer break came to an end.

Students at Denfeld High School in West Duluth were welcomed back with tunes from the school’s jazz band. Students were finally excited to be back.

“Oh, I’m super stoked,” Arielle said, a junior in the jazz band.

“I’m really excited, I love school,” her friend Laelia said, also a junior.

The two played their clarinets as part of the band as students walked into the school, greeted by teachers and parent volunteers to hand them their schedules.

Arielle said being in the band has been her favorite part of being at Denfeld High.

“You know it’s a really great class to be in,” she said, “and you get to connect with everybody in the school through music and I think that’s a really powerful thing.”

Students walked into school maskless. The district is using its Safe Learning Plan from the previous school year, with some changes.

According to the plan, “Duluth Public Schools will use Duluth area and district COVID-19 cases when deciding if or when to pivot on the masking policy.” The CDC says COVID-19 transmission is low in St. Louis County, making masks optional for students and staff.

If levels increase the district is “prepared to change practices and procedures if local COVID-19 rates rise and guidance is clear that [the district] should do so.”

However, Laelia was excited to get back to class.

“It feels a lot better to be back and normal in the swing of things,” she said.

Teachers stood at the front entrance of the school to welcome students back. Ed Lewis said he was ready to teach a new group of 9th grade students.

“I’m excited to work with them, we already had 9th grade orientation, last Thursday, so it was a great group,” he said.

Learning loss from the pandemic has been on his mind.

“Having four 9th grade classes, they’re excited to be in high school and we’re just gonna make it the best experience that we can make for them,” Lewis said.

The school district saw sliding test scores compared to years past.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, scores were low compared on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment compared to 2018, but, math and reading improved slightly since 2021. In 2022, 46% of DPS students were proficient in math and 56.6% were proficient in reading.

At Denfeld, the graduation rate was at its lowest since 2018, with 69.8% of kids graduating, lower than the district average of 71.5%.

Lewis acknowledged the slump in scores.

“I know it looks good for the district to get our scores up, but I don’t want to just teach a test,” he said.

This year, however, he wants to make sure the information he teaches really sinks in.

“I want them to have fun and taking a standardized test isn’t always fun,” Lewis said.

