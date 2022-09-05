Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life.

“You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”

LaDuke has been fighting for Indigenous environmental justice with Honor the Earth since the 90s.

“Most of my time over the last seven years was spent battling the Enbridge corporation and their interest in the waters of Minnesota,” said LaDuke.

Sunday in Duluth, Honor the Earth hosted their annual Water is Life festival at Bayfront.

Organizers said having the event at Bayfront is fitting; the Great Lakes are a water source they’re trying very hard to protect, because they make up about 20% of the world’s surface freshwater.

“We got a fifth of the world’s water, seems like a good thing to protect,” said LaDuke. “And we got musicians coming from all over the country to sing for the water, and sing for the water protectors and encourage us to take care of the water.”

One of those musicians was David Huckfelt. He also served as artistic director for the festival.

He said it felt good to see so many come together in unity over a common goal.

“The thousands of people that are here, they love music, they love where they live, Minnesota, the lakes, the rivers,” Huckfelt said. “And, it’s really not that controversial to want a healthy planet.”

While Sunday was a celebration of what they’ve been able to accomplish so far, Honor the Earth said there’s much more to fight for.

“We are intent upon protecting the water and opposing the destruction brought on by climate change and these corporations,” said LaDuke. “And, I’ve been arrested three times. I have charges in three counties in Minnesota as a water protector.”

Honor the Earth is based out of White Earth, Minnesota.

They have re-granted over two million dollars to over 200 Native American communities.

