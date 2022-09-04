No one injured in Superior garage fire

By Larissa Milles
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) -- Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Superior Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1920 Baxter Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed.

According to officials, crews were on scene for nearly three hours working to contain the structure and nearby vehicles.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

SFD said damages to the building and nearby vehicles are estimated to be $70,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

