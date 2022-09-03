RAINBOW CONNECTION: Twin Ports Pride celebrations continue

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The third day of Duluth-Superior Pride was marked by a festival of hundreds at Bayfront Festival Park Saturday.

Northlanders of all backgrounds descended on the park wearing every color of the rainbow and more to celebrate what it means to be yourself.

This is the 36th year of Pride festivities in the Twin Ports.

In the view of the Aerial Lift Bridge, festival goers lifted each other up with rainbow flags, dancing, and drag queens.

“I’ve never been to Pride before, this is my very first Pride,” Valerie Langer said.

She came out to Bayfront to experience the sounds and sights of Pride.

“I feel like I haven’t been experiencing a lot of the gay crowd and LGBT community,” she said, “so it’s really fun to, you know, to see all the different kinds of people that are here.”

For her, Pride holds special meaning.

“You know, it’s very, I don’t even know, I guess empowering in a way,” Langer said.

Vendors from across the Northland also joined in on the fun, but so did organizations that support the community.

“Pride feels really important always for us, I think in terms of remembering where our community has come from,” Sean Hayes, the co-founder of Trans Northland said.

Trans Northland is a group that supports and advocates for the transgender community in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“That part is so important, finding people within your community that you can connect with,” Hayes said, “that you relate to and reach out to when you need help and support.”

Abby Gannon, the Co-Chair for Duluth-Superior Pride, said this week’s events have been going smoothly.

“This is probably by far the biggest Pride that we’ve thrown in this area,” she said.

She wanted Northlanders to know that Pride is also about the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces every day.

“The fact that this community still faces bigotry and discrimination,” Gannon said.

According to Gannon, Saturday’s events show that the community is stronger together.

“It makes me feel really good and it reminds me of why I do this,” she said.

