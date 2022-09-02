Twin Ports Pride kicks off with mayor’s reception in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Duluth-Superior Pride is a weekend to celebrate equality for diverse sexual and gender identities.

“Pride is a celebration of diversity, first and foremost,” festival co-chair and treasurer Abby Gannon said. “And, it’s also a declaration of the queer community asserting themselves and saying, ‘We deserve to be here just as much as anyone else.’”

This year is the Twin Port’s 36th annual celebration, kicked off with the mayor’s reception at the Depot in downtown Duluth Friday evening.

While most Pride celebrations take place during the last weekend in June, Twin Ports Pride has a different timeline.

“Duluth-Superior Pride is held every labor day weekend every single year, for the past 36 years,” event planner Josh Miller said.

He said the events they’ve planned for the weekend are a safe space where anyone is welcome.

“It’s a time for people who are maybe not in the majority to come out and realize you’re not alone, you’re not the only one like you,” Miller said. “At the same time, you’re unique. We get to celebrate that.”

A sentiment that will carry on even after the weekend is over.

“We exist. We’re not going anywhere, and we deserve the same rights as anybody else,” Gannon said.

Click here or a full list of the rest of the weekend’s festivities.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.