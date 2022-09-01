Starry stonewort confirmed in Lake Bemidji

By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT
BEMIDJI, MN- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of starry stonewort in Lake Bemidji.

The lake, located in Beltrami County, is now one of 22 bodies of water in Minnesota with the invasive algae.

DNR staff found it while conducting a general survey of algae in the lake.

Follow-up surveys will be conducted to determine the extent of distribution.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the spread risk.

The invasive algae looks like native aquatic plants and can form dense mats, which can interfere with the recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants.

For more on how to identify the plant, click here.

