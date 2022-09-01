Local women organize to bring more addiction recovery resources to Twin Ports

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - Five women who lost a loved one to addiction this year are now organizing to bring more recovery resources to the Twin Ports.

According to the Superior Police Department, in 2019, officers responded to 45 overdoses, six of which were fatal.

In 2020, they responded to 55 total overdose calls, seven of which were fatal.

In 2021, it was 53 overdose calls, and six of those were fatal.

Already in 2022, they’ve responded to 13 fatal overdoses in the city, which is a 25% increase from last year.

They say that increase can be attributed to a rise in fentanyl-laced drugs.

But, behind each of those numbers is a real person.

Bobbi Reed was a daughter, a sister, a beloved friend and a mother to two children when she died of an overdose in May of this year.

“My daughter was Bobbi Reed. She had a daughter. She actually just gave birth to a daughter, who was four months old at the time that Bobbi passed away. She also has a son, Gavin, who’s 12,” said Bobbi’s Mom, Terry Cockerham.

Terry said Bobbi underwent treatment for 21 days before her death.

She said Bobbi was proud to be sober and wanted to get into a halfway house to continue with that treatment.

Unfortunately, they were all booked, so she couldn’t get in anywhere.

“Two days later she passed away,” said Terry.

Terry is now raising Bobbi’s seven-month old daughter Aubree and 12-year-old son Gavin.

Just a few months after Bobbi’s death, she started organizing.

With the help of her other daughter Lacey and three other friends, she put on the first annual overdose awareness and remembrance event at Billings Park in Superior.

“We started talking to people, and found out there are some excellent resources now,” said Terry’s friend, JoEllen Nelson. “We wanted to make people aware of them, so they can be utilized. At the same time, we have a petition going, so we can go to the legislature.”

Superior’s Mayor Jim Paine and police chief Nicholas Alexander both spoke at the event, among others.

Nelson said their ultimate goal is to bring more money to Douglas County for addiction recovery.

These five women, still grieving, are raising awareness of the very real problem facing our community.

More importantly, they’re not letting the community forget the real people already lost.

“We wanted to put together an event in remembrance of everyone who has passed from this disease,” said Terry.

After a successful launch this year, the ladies hope the event will only continue to grow.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources to help.

The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline can be reached by dialing 211.

If you’re in Superior, you’re also encouraged to reach out to Coord. Response Specialist, Jennifer Stank with the Police Department.

