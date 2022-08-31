Garrett Olson to start at QB for the Bulldogs

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Bulldogs hit the gridiron for the first time this season on Thursday as they host SW Minnesota State and veteran, Garrett Olson will get the starting nod at QB.

Olson has been with the UMD program for six years and has a load of experience. He has been the backup and fill in starter for multiple seasons but now it is his turn to lead this talented Bulldog roster.

Head coach Curt Wiesse said, “Garrett Olson won the job in fall camp based on execution. He has done a good job executing our offense. He is not a QB right now that comes into this game without a lot of experience. Garrett’s played a lot of football for us, he just hasn’t started a lot of games. He’s been with our program for 6 seasons now, he understands our expectation, he fits well with the guys, our offensive unit trusts him and we are excited to see what he can do.”

Olson added, “I’m excited, should be fun. We have a lot guys returning on offense, a lot of offensive lineman returning, a lot of receivers returning, we got some returning backs as well. Should be fun, really excited.”

You can find the Bulldogs home opener on our MY9 channel.

