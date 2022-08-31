BOOK BOOST: Summer reading program could help sliding test scores

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The summer reading program at the Duluth Public Library ended Wednesday after hundreds of participants tracked their reading minutes throughout the season.

The program ends just before the start of school in Duluth and across the Northland. The Minnesota Department of Education released their latest results from the 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, which measures students’ proficiency in reading, math and science.

45% of Minnesota students were proficient in math and 55% were proficient in reading. Since 2010, math proficiency has dropped 10 points and reading has slid seven.

The summer reading program in Duluth might be able to bring those numbers up. 857 people in total used the library’s summer program and 650 of them were ages 18 and younger.

“It was nice to get out and see kids and have stories read and songs sung,” said Maddi Bear, one of the parents at story time in the Duluth Public Library in Downtown.

Her and her daughter both enjoy reading, it’s even helped her daughter grow quickly.

“I mean it’s definitely helped her language development,” Bear said.

While she’s still young, Bear said her daughter’s comprehension has improved since she began turning pages.

“Now she’ll sit on the couch with a book and like pretend to read the book,” she said “turning the pages.”

Carmella Hatch is an early literacy librarian. She specialized in books made for kids and teens. Hatch said kids model their behavior after adults.

“So if they’re seeing the adults in their lives reading and valuing that, then they’re going to be more inclined to do that also,” she said.

In her opinion, any book can help kids with learning loss, like a big chapter book or even a smaller graphic novel, but the most important thing for kids is to have fun while they’re reading.

But in recent months, that fun has been covered by some worry from parents and teachers who have come in saying their kid is not at a reading level that they should be.

“I think that was an issue with this in the pandemic in general,” Hatch said, “kids didn’t get the same types of education that they were getting in the past and the same routine.”

Reading helps kids learn other subjects, according to her, and can even boost test scores.

“They say before you enter third grade, you’re learning to read and after third grade, a lot of time it’s you’re using reading to learn other topics,” Hatch said.

Reading books at multiple levels will also help kids grow in their reading comprehension and ability to learn vocabulary.

“Having those books that are below their level or at their level is just really good encouragement,” she said, “it builds their confidence that they can read them and they enjoy reading them so that.”

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.