Back to Bach: Duluth teen spreads love for classical music

By Larissa Milles
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- A Duluth East senior is hoping her lifelong love of music inspires a new generation of musicians.

Playing the violin has been second nature for Hannah Deng since she was five years old.

“I’ve always been really passionate about spreading the love for music education, especially in these recent years after COVID hit,” Deng said.

In the summer of 2021, Deng pulled some strings and started a regional chapter of Back to Bach, an organization focused on young musicians teaching kids about music.

“Music education is just really important and I wanted to take action,” Deng said.

She and her group present and perform at local schools like Stella Maris Academy, hoping to inspire young kids to take up music.

“Real big commitment to music, Hannah has a really big drive for developing the community,” said Deng’s teacher and Duluth East Orchestra Director James Larson.

Deng’s leadership is something Larson said is vital to keeping a love for music alive.

“Orchestra really is kind of a niche, small community of people, so Duluth as a whole, just since Hannah’s been here, it’s been really cool cause she’s got a vision to help bolster that,” Larson said.

Deng said she hopes to grow the Back to Bach Duluth Program even more over her senior year and hopes that little kids watching feel a calling of their own.

“Little kids will often look up to teenagers because teenagers are really cool when you’re a kid, so what they’re doing, you automatically think, ‘Oh maybe I want to try that,’” Deng said. “Having teenagers show kids the importance of music, I think, it’s more influential.”

Back to Bach also teaches kids about dance, visual arts, and creative writing.

To learn more click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Cloquet man dies in motorcycle vs. car crash
James Napoli
Authorities searching for man missing from Iron Range cabin
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Cleveland Cliffs
United Steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliffs reach tentative labor agreement
KBJR mugshot of Shawn Zelazny
Bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk while shuttling Denfeld basketball team

Latest News

VOLLEYBALLERS
VOLLEYBALLERS
UMD FOOTBALLERS
UMD FOOTBALLERS
Back to Bach
Back to Bach
Farmers in Bayfield say this year’s apple harvest has gone smoothly so far.
Farmers in Bayfield say this year’s apple harvest has gone smoothly so far.