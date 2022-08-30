New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms

By Larissa Milles
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom.

It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer called “Away For the Day.”

Cell phones, mobile devices, and other smartwatches or devices must be kept in a student’s locker during the school day.

Students will also not be allowed to carry backpacks or any kind of bag with them.

Superintendent Amy Starzecki said if a student is carrying around a bag, it’s likely they’d have some sort of device inside it.

Starzecki said the no phones and bag policy is something other school districts are doing and is meant to help students and teachers.

“It’s just become an increasing challenge for us to manage those devices and in simple terms,” Starzecki said. “It’s just become a pretty significant distraction for learning.”

This policy only applies to students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Starzecki said older students at the high school level are better able to manage devices with their learning, so the policy isn’t necessary for those grades.

Starzecki said while most parents have been accepting of the new rule, she’s heard from some who are concerned their child won’t be able to access a cell phone during the day, and therefore not be able to communicate with family.

However, Starzecki said each school’s office is fully equipped to communicate between any family and student in the event of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cliffs
United Steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliffs reach tentative labor agreement
Missing person
FOUND SAFE: Cloquet Police seeking public help in locating a 15-year-old missing runaway
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

Latest News

Duluth Public Schools hosts new event at Bayfront to kick off school year.
Duluth Public Schools hosts new event at Bayfront to kick off school year.
Superior Phones
Superior Phones
Duluth, MN
Duluth Public Schools hosts new event at Bayfront to kick off school year.
New basketball teams launching for girls in West Duluth
New basketball teams launching for girls in West Duluth