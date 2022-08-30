New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom.

It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer called “Away For the Day.”

Cell phones, mobile devices, and other smartwatches or devices must be kept in a student’s locker during the school day.

Students will also not be allowed to carry backpacks or any kind of bag with them.

Superintendent Amy Starzecki said if a student is carrying around a bag, it’s likely they’d have some sort of device inside it.

Starzecki said the no phones and bag policy is something other school districts are doing and is meant to help students and teachers.

“It’s just become an increasing challenge for us to manage those devices and in simple terms,” Starzecki said. “It’s just become a pretty significant distraction for learning.”

This policy only applies to students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Starzecki said older students at the high school level are better able to manage devices with their learning, so the policy isn’t necessary for those grades.

Starzecki said while most parents have been accepting of the new rule, she’s heard from some who are concerned their child won’t be able to access a cell phone during the day, and therefore not be able to communicate with family.

However, Starzecki said each school’s office is fully equipped to communicate between any family and student in the event of an emergency.

