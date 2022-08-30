Lumberjacks win section championship rematch

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Cloquet-Carlton Lumberjacks girls soccer team made a trip to the state tournament last year after taking down North Branch in the sectional championship.

The Jacks welcomed the Vikings back to the Northland tonight with a 4-1 victory thanks to an early first half goal and three goals in the second half.

Cloquet-Carlton now moves to 2-1 on the year.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.