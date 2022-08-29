Duluth Preservation Alliance announces list of 10 most endangered Duluth locations

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --The Duluth Preservation Alliance announced their list of the 10 most endangered places in the city of Duluth for 2022 Sunday.

They said these 10 spots are historic properties that are at risk of being lost despite the city receiving funding that could be used to preserve them.

Those locations are the Minnesota Point Lighthouse and Buoy Depot, Nettleton Elementary, First Presbyterian Church, St. Mary’s Hospital, Central Hillside Commercial Corridor, St. Paul’s German Evangelical Church, the Duluth Commercial Historic District, the Bayha Building, the Hotel Astoria and 100 Block East 1st Street.

President of the Duluth Preservation Alliance Blake Romenesko said the group is calling on the city to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest in and save these properties.

“These buildings are part of our Duluth identity so it’s really important that we kind of save the cultural fabric of our built environment, and it gives us a sense of place of what we are as Duluthians,” Romenesko said.

The Preservation Alliance said each place falls into one of two categories, either impending demolition or an uncertain future.

We reached out to the city for a statement but did not hear back.

