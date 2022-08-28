Cloquet Police seeking public help in locating a 15-year-old missing runaway

CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The Cloquet Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating missing 15-year-old boy Tyler Stevens.

Officials said Stevens ran away from where he was staying in Cloquet, and his location is currently unknown.

While he is not believed to be in any immediate danger, CPD said they would like to locate him to ensure his safety.

CPD said Stevens is a white male, approximately 5′5″, thin build, and has light red hair. It’s believed he was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants when he left on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cloquet Police Department.

