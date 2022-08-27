The Tribute Fest plays good music for a good cause

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Tribute Fest at Bayfront Festival Parked kicked off Friday to help support veterans.

Veterans and their families listened to cover bands of all genres while raising awareness for veterans experiencing homelessness in the Northland.

“The whole goal is to raise awareness,” Lou Campbell, The Tribute Fest’s organizer said.

The event has been going on since 2009, and raises money for veterans dealing with homelessness.

“We want to have fun but we’d really prefer the veterans all be taken care of,” Campbell said.

The Tribute Fest is a music festival with several cover bands, and has free entry for veterans and their families.

“You know whether it’s $1 or $10,000, we love you for doing this and helping get the word out about homeless and jobless veterans,” Campbell said.

Money raised is given to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV). Paul Pederson is a housing assistant for the organization.

“We’re attacking the homelessness mission in our community and across the state for homeless veterans,” Pederson said.

MACV helps veterans pay rent and helps veterans with emergencies.

“Your utilities are gonna get shut off or you know, you’re in the middle of winter and the fuel bill’s high,” he said.

Pederson was involved in virtually ending veteran homelessness in St. Louis County back in June, but the work continues.

“We have a few out there right now, and we’re trying to help tose folks and if you are out there and you’re homeless, give us a call, come see us,” Pederson said.

Pederson said the work the council does, with the help of partners like the Tribute Fest, is important.

“It’s very honorable work we get to do,” he said. “It’s very hard work we get to do.”

