FOSTER DOGS: Pack of rescued beagles ends up in Northwoods

HAYWARD, WI. (KBJR) - A pack of beagles saved from a Virginia testing facility were given to be fostered Saturday.

30 beagles out of around 4,000 ended up in Hayward after they were rescued from an Envigo breeding and testing facility in Cumberland, Virginia after a judge approved a plan to save the dogs.

Those beagles were given out all across the country, and even in Hayward, at the Northwoods Humane Society.

“You come in and almost cry every day because it’s amazing,” Alecia Austin, the humane society’s shelter manager said.

The humane society took in 30 beagles Tuesday and have been taking care of the dogs until Saturday. There was a time crunch to rescue the pups.

“They had 4,000 beagles, they shut it down and they had 60 days to get them out of the facility,” Austin said.

The humane society hosted a foster-to-adopt event where people could make an appointment to take home a dog.

“All the fosters-to-adopts are set up every half hour to come in, choose their beagle,” she said, “who fits best in their family.”

One of those people was Cheri Bresina, who drove two hours to pick her pup.

“When I found out Hayward was one of the sites that could get beagles, I applied immediately to be a foster,” Bresina said.

She and her daughter were the first people to take a beagle home Saturday. She said the posts online compelled her to come to the shelter.

“I’m a teacher, I love struggling students,” she said, “and so when these pets came about struggling through their lives, I was immediately drawn and I just wanted to rescue a dog.”

Which she did.

“I think he adopted me,” Bresina said.

