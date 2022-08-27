CELEBRATING STUDENTS: Carlton principal raises money to help students thrive

CARLTON, MN. (KBJR) - A principal at a Carlton elementary school wants to raise money to celebrate students throughout the school year.

Donita Stepan is the principal at South Terrace Elementary school. She started a GoFundMe to raise money for birthday celebration items and a popcorn machine to use for years to come.

Books, pencils, the ABCs, all things you’d expect to see in a classroom.

“There’s a reason that you get up every day and you come in and have fun,” Tameira Boedigheimer, a first-year 2nd-grade teacher said.

She’s been coming in for weeks to set up her classroom for the school year.

“We have to spend our budget usually on the boring things,” she said, “you know the pencils, the paper, all of that, we don’t get to spend our budget on super fun things because there’s usually not enough room.”

Fun things like a popcorn machine or birthday celebration items, that’s what principal Donita Stepan wants for kids.

“You get to pick a trinket out of the basket and you get to wear a hat all day, is just, you know such a big deal for these kids,” Stepan said.

Principal Stepan wants to celebrate student milestones, each week classes will get the chance to have a popcorn party and even take care of Buddy, the school’s mascot.

“We look for donations to help us do that and so I thought a GoFundMe might do that,” she said.

Stepan set up a GoFundMe where people can donate money online to help the school buy those special items.

“People say ‘hey, yeah we want our kids to, be engaged and be excited and want to come to school,” Stepan said.

Boedigheimer is on board with the idea because her students have dealt with distance learning for a couple of years now.

“Just be able to create this atmosphere that we all want to, not just in a normal school year, but a post-COVID world, you know getting them back to loving school and loving to come,” she said.



