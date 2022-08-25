Youth hockey official seminar

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Thanks to the Duluth Heritage Sports Center Foundation and other sponsors, 14-18 year-olds got the chance to learn how to be a youth hockey official for free at the Heritage Center. The hope is that these free six hour seminars will help grow the interest of young adults to want to become hockey officials.

Youth hockey official Duffy Dyer said, “We are probably down 30% in this area, similar numbers both state wide in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Due to covid, due to other factors, its been a challenge the past couple years. The good news is I know Wisconsin numbers are trending upward, I haven’t heard a report from Minnesota hockey yet but hopefully they are goin the same direction on this side of the border.

If you have interest in being a youth hockey official email Duffy Dyer at duffyref59@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northernaire Houseboats went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.
2 injured in massive fire at Rainy Lake houseboat business
Beginning in April there will be "Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces" across Duluth.
Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
Photos show damage done to the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say
Duluth’s Lakewalk is a place many people use for recreation and exercise.
SLOW IT DOWN: Duluth City Council unanimously approves lowering Lakewalk speed limits

Latest News

Duluth East football
Duluth East boasts strong numbers ahead of football season
UMD CC
UMD Cross Country has a new coach and high expectations
Mavrik Joos
Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following
Northwestern footballs stadium
Northwestern downs Ashland, Superior drops season opener at Wausau West