Youth hockey official seminar

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Thanks to the Duluth Heritage Sports Center Foundation and other sponsors, 14-18 year-olds got the chance to learn how to be a youth hockey official for free at the Heritage Center. The hope is that these free six hour seminars will help grow the interest of young adults to want to become hockey officials.

Youth hockey official Duffy Dyer said, “We are probably down 30% in this area, similar numbers both state wide in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Due to covid, due to other factors, its been a challenge the past couple years. The good news is I know Wisconsin numbers are trending upward, I haven’t heard a report from Minnesota hockey yet but hopefully they are goin the same direction on this side of the border.

If you have interest in being a youth hockey official email Duffy Dyer at duffyref59@gmail.com.

