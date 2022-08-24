UMD Cross Country has a new coach and high expectations

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD Bulldogs Men’s and Women’s Cross Country team will be led by first year head coach, Brette Jensen, who is taking over the program after a year as the assistant cross country coach at Drake University and prior time on the coaching staff Northern Iowa.

Jensen’s Bulldogs sprint into this season with major promise. They return a solid roster from last years teams on both the men’s and women’s side. In the NSIC preseason coaches poll, the Bulldog women are projected to come in second while the men came in 4th, and are the only team other than Augustana to receive a first place vote.

Jensen said, “With the men we are bringing a good group of underclassmen that have really kind of taken the next step and I’m just excited to see kind of how they have grown over the summer, this past spring and see all their handwork pay off.”

The first year head coach added, “With the women, trying to get back to the national championships. We have got some really great experience under our belt with the women and they are just great proven leaders that have that national championship caliber in the attitude and will to win, so I’m excited to see how far we can get this season.”

UMD will start their season on at home on September 9th with the Bulldog Snowflake Open.

