Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth.

It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay.

“We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth right now to be able to respond to the increasing homeless crisis,” said CHUM’s executive director John Cole.

He and leaders with seven other organizations have come up with a five-year plan to address unsheltered homelessness.

They’re calling it “Stepping On Up,” and the plan will work in three phases.

“Phase one will be the authorized outdoor living zone,” Cole said.

That means there will be four outdoor spaces across Duluth where up to a dozen unhoused individuals can legally set up a tent or sleep in a car.

Garbage, hygiene and sanitation resources will also be provided.

“Once the warming center closes, come April 15, we will have these sites available for folks to move into,” Cole said.

Their team hasn’t yet figured where these sites will be, but Cole said they will be on large, flat plots of private land near a bus route where a fence can be built.

Before they choose a location, the team plans to have conversations with groups and residents in areas they’re considering.

“To be able to educate them about homelessness and what folks are looking for,” Cole said. “And how what we are going to put down there will be respectful of the community.”

This plan is possible after Duluth’s city council approved an ordinance Monday night, investing $150,000 to help with infrastructure needs.

At the meeting, Vice President Janet Kennedy said she’s excited.

“In no way, is there any sort of thought of people and others and treating people a certain way because they’re homeless or choose to be living outdoors,” Kennedy said.

The outdoor spaces are meant to be a temporary solution.

When phase two arrives, they hope to provide a sanctioned indoor facility, so they can dismantle the outdoor spaces.

“This is really tremendous,” Cole said. “And it’s kind of what Duluth is: everyone working together to solve a common issue.”

Cole said his team has been in close communication with the Duluth police and fire departments to ensure safety for those staying at the sites and the public.

There will also be shelter workers on site.

