SLOW IT DOWN: Duluth City Council unanimously approves lowering Lakewalk speed limits

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The Duluth City Council voted unanimously Monday night to lower the speed limit of electronic bikes and scooters on a portion of the Lakewalk from 15 to 10 miles per hour.

Duluth’s Lakewalk is a place many people use for recreation and exercise.

As a popular attraction in town, it’s highly used and often congested not only with pedestrians, but people using electronic bikes and scooters.

“And so in order to make it safer one of the things we can do is put a 10 mph speed limit, so people have time to react and get out of the way,” Duluth City Councilor Terese Tomanek said.

She led the effort to pass an ordinance lowering the speed limit of bikes, electronic bikes, and scooters from the Rose Garden to Canal Park.

Not everyone is thrilled about the ordinance.

“Saying that everybody should slow down is not a comprehensive approach, and it’s only going to get worse,” said Alice Tibbetts, co-founder of We Walk In Duluth.

Tibbetts said the city should focus on expanding safe access for pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-car users beyond the Lakewalk.

“We need to look at this in a bigger view, the city council needs to invite advocates to the table, which they have not done, so we can talk about long-term solutions,” Tibbetts said.

As for the ordinance involving the Lakewalk, Councilor Tomanek said the negative impact will be minimal for bike and scooter enthusiasts since the area in question is only about one mile.

“There are other paths and beautiful trails in the city where people can ride as fast as they want where we don’t have the density of people, but this is one place where we need to be just a little safer and a little slower,” Tomanek said.

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

