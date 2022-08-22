GRIT & GRATITUDE: North Shore bike ride raises funds to fight pediatric cancer

TWO HARBORS, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Kicking things into gear, to kick pediatric cancer to the curb.

Sunday was the third year of the Grit and Gratitude bike ride.

It celebrates the remission of a young girl named Lily, who had hepatoblastoma, a rare pediatric liver cancer.

Her family has put on the bike ride based at Spokengear in Two Harbors for three years now.

They said raising money to fight pediatric cancer is incredibly important, and means a lot to them after Lily’s own battle with cancer.

“I think we have a strong outdoor community here too, and I think we spent so much time living in-patient in hospitals, just this idea of spending a day with the community on the North Shore riding and celebrating would be great,” said Heather Buccholz, Lily’s mom.

Buccholz said about 100 riders participated.

100% of the proceeds from the ride and silent auction go to the charities Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald, Dragonfly Foundation and Northern Lights Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.