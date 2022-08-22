GRIT & GRATITUDE: North Shore bike ride raises funds to fight pediatric cancer

It celebrates the remission of a young girl named Lily, who had hepatoblastoma, a rare...
It celebrates the remission of a young girl named Lily, who had hepatoblastoma, a rare pediatric liver cancer.(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO HARBORS, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Kicking things into gear, to kick pediatric cancer to the curb.

Sunday was the third year of the Grit and Gratitude bike ride.

It celebrates the remission of a young girl named Lily, who had hepatoblastoma, a rare pediatric liver cancer.

Her family has put on the bike ride based at Spokengear in Two Harbors for three years now.

They said raising money to fight pediatric cancer is incredibly important, and means a lot to them after Lily’s own battle with cancer.

“I think we have a strong outdoor community here too, and I think we spent so much time living in-patient in hospitals, just this idea of spending a day with the community on the North Shore riding and celebrating would be great,” said Heather Buccholz, Lily’s mom.

Buccholz said about 100 riders participated.

100% of the proceeds from the ride and silent auction go to the charities Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald, Dragonfly Foundation and Northern Lights Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th's armed police standoff in West Duluth.
Man charged in West Duluth Police Standoff
Chairman Kevin Dupuis (left) and Superior Mayor Jim Paine (right) embrace after signing...
Fond du Lac Band reclaims land on Wisconsin Point after more than a century.
While in this building filming, a YouTuber found the body, investigators said.
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses
More than 200,000 frontline worker pay applications rejected
Saturday was a busy day on the waterfront in Duluth.
Art in Bayfront Park returns to Duluth

Latest News

Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Minneapolis teacher contract race language ignites firestorm
Community Action Duluth got new technology and a $50,000 donation from Spectrum Saturday.
Local group gets new resources for Duluthians
Local group gets new resources for Duluthians
Local group gets new resources for Duluthians
Saturday was a busy day on the waterfront in Duluth.
Art in Bayfront Park returns to Duluth