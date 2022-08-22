Bicyclist facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by car
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAMROCK TOWNSHIP, MN. (KBJR) - A 60-year-old McGregor man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.
According to officials, around 4 p.m., the man was riding a bike when he turned out of a gas station near Goshawk St. and headed north on Hwy 65.
He was swerving into the driving lane when a Chevy, also travelling north, hit him.
The bicyclist is now facing life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
