Al Franken joins Hauschild at District 3 State Senate campaign event

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The race for Tom Bakk’s Minnesota Senate seat is heating back up following the primary earlier this month.

Mayor of Babbitt, Andrea Zupancich, beat out Kelsey Johnson, the former president of the Iron Mining Association, for the republican nomination.

Sunday in Hermantown, DLF’er Grant Hauschild brought a controversial former US Senator into his campaign.

Zupancich said she’s excited about her victory against Johnson.

“You know, I’m not a career politician,” Zupancich said. “So, this is all very exciting to me, and it’s all very new to me.”

Now that she’s focused on the general election against Hauschild in November, she’s ramping up campaign efforts.

“Door-knocking of course, naturally,” she said. “Meet and greets, fundraising, mailers, digital.”

If elected, Zupancich would prioritize paving the way for copper-nickel mining in Minnesota.

She believes she’s the candidate who can best represent the district.

“I’ve been an elected official for 8 years, no sorry, 10 years,” she said. “Mayor for 8 years. I’ve started my own business. I understand when the miners are laid off, it’s not the miners, it’s also everyone else.”

Hauschild is heating his campaign up too.

His priorities remain supporting Northland families and growing the regional economy.

“From day one, we’ve been looking toward the general election,” he said. “Postioning ourselves as the moderate, no nonsense candidate that this district deserves who can really just deliver what we need to make our communities a better place.”

Sunday in Hermantown, he hosted an event with former U.S. Sen. Al Franken.

Franken served Minnesota at the capitol from 2009 to 2018, when he resigned after 8 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Hauschild said he believes those women.

“It’s definitely not something I condone,” Hauschild said. “I know there have been apologies made in that circumstance.”

He said he hopes voters will focus on his record as a candidate.

“Look at my record,” Hauschild said. “Look at who I am as a candidate, and I hope I can earn every voter’s vote.”

As for Franken, although he doesn’t have any official plans to run for office again, he said it is still on the table.

“Not out of the question,” said Franken.

The general election is on November 8th.

