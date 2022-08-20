Local group gets new resources for Duluthians

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Community Action Duluth got a big donation from Spectrum to provide more services to locals.

Volunteers got up early Saturday morning to help build a new computer lab.

“We’ve been working hard all day with our community partners, volunteers and staff,” Classie Dudley, the Executive Director of the group said.

They got help in partnership with Spectrum. The company gave them some new technology to use.

“Today we’re collaborating with Spectrum and they’re helping build a technology lab,” Dudley said.

Community Action Duluth got 25 new chromebooks and a smartboard Saturday to use for job training programs. Not only did they get laptops, but also Spectrum’s One Gig broadband service to use as long as they need it.

“We know that in anything, especially in today’s community, you need to be connected to technology to get ahead,” she said.

Spectrum’s donation is a part of a $30 million initiative to help local community centers.

“Spectrum takes pride in giving back to the communities where our employees live and work,” Wes Shirley, the Director of Communication for Spectrum said.

Spectrum also donated $50,000 to Community Action to use for services for Duluthians to find affordable housing and healthcare.

“This is a great example of employees rolling up their sleeves and spectrum showing their commitment to communities,” Shirley said.

Volunteers also painted a mural in one of the hallways. From getting access to needed technology, to making their space more welcoming for those who need it, Dudley said it’s a huge boost.

“Being able to broaden our services and the people we serve is just what we need in our community,” Dudley said, “and I would just like others to engage with us to do the same.”

Spectrum hopes to help 100 community centers across the country by 2025.

