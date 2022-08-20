Dog Days Fundraiser supports community animal shelter

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --Some say we are in the Dog Days of Summer, so there is no better time for a Dog Days fundraiser.

On Saturday, Animal Allies Humane Society and the Island Lake Inn hosted a day of fun for pups and humans.

All money raised at the event will be going back to Animal Allies.

The shelter provided free microchipping for pets, as well as some games and activities for people to participate in.

The Island Lake Inn said they typically charge a vendor fee for events like this, but waived it because they want Animal Allies to be able to continue supporting animals in the community.

“This is a way for us to come back and help out Animal Allies. They’re so involved in our community, and we too at Island Lake are involved in our community, so we just thought this was a good partnership to have for this event,” said Yvonne Myers, Island Lake Inn’s Marketing Director.

While this was the first year of the event, organizers said they do hope to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.