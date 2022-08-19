What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?

Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republican lawmakers are not impressed with the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats.

Republican members of Congress believe Democratic candidates will pay the price for record inflation in the November midterm election.

“The American people are waking up,” Rep. Barry Moore, R-AL, said. “They’re not happy with the direction of the country.”

“America is fed up with it,” Rep. Austin Scott, R-GA, said. “November is coming, and, you know what? I think the public is going to speak loud and clear in November.”

Democrats like Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter point out prices are improving. The country has seen nine consecutive weeks of reduction in gas prices.

“We see real progress, and we have to recognize that it didn’t happen by accident, and we’ve got to let the American people know,” Carter said.

Most economists do not believe the Inflation Reduction Act will have much effect on inflation, especially in the short term.

George Washington Political Management Director Todd Belt said Democrats have to sell voters on a long term plan.

“This is going to come down to messaging, and trying to argue to people that, look, better times are around the corner, irrespective of what you see going on in your pocket book right now.”

Belt add the economy is the number one driver of votes, but there are other factors that could help Democrats at the polls in November.

He pointed to the FBI investigation into Donald Trump and the future of access to abortion.

“We would expect Republicans to take the House pretty handily, but again, we’ve never had a repeal of Roe V Wade in a midterm election.”

Belt predicts the race for control of the Senate will be a toss-up.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are asking the public to stay away from the area.
Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth
667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses
More than 200,000 frontline worker pay applications rejected
Chairman Kevin Dupuis (left) and Superior Mayor Jim Paine (right) embrace after signing...
Fond du Lac Band reclaims land on Wisconsin Point after more than a century.
Two families come together for one sole purpose.
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
Coleraine man dead following a single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship
Mandela Barnes makes a visit to Superior.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race makes trip to Northwoods
Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor