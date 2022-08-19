Man charged in West Duluth Police Standoff

A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th’s armed police standoff in West Duluth.
A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th's armed police standoff in West Duluth.
A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th's armed police standoff in West Duluth.(CBS 3)
By Carly Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duluth, MN -- A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th’s armed police standoff in West Duluth.

Terrell Edwards of Duluth has been charged with Dangerous Intentional and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

According to criminal complaint, several people called 9-1-1 after a man fired a shot gun near 58th and Cody Street.

Video showed Edwards firing the gun into the air and then retreating into his home.

Police responded and surrounded the home, closing off nearby streets.

After about an hour, police arrested a Edwards without incident.

Edwards says he fired the gun because he had a ‘gut feeling’ there was going to be a robbery at a nearby business.

He faces up to 5 years in prison for each charge.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses
More than 200,000 frontline worker pay applications rejected
Officers are asking the public to stay away from the area.
Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth
Chairman Kevin Dupuis (left) and Superior Mayor Jim Paine (right) embrace after signing...
Fond du Lac Band reclaims land on Wisconsin Point after more than a century.
Two families come together for one sole purpose.
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
Across the country, schools are getting ready for class to start, but there aren't enough...
Duluth superintendent calls for special session as local schools face teacher shortage

Latest News

Hundreds attend Senator David Tomassoni's Funeral.
Hundreds attend Senator David Tomassoni’s funeral
Hundreds attend Senator David Tomassoni's funeral
Hundreds attend Senator David Tomassoni's funeral
Leaves have already begun to change color due to recent dry weather in Duluth, MN.
Despite early leaf color change, DNR predicts normal foliage season
RAILS WIN
RAILS WIN