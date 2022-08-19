Man charged in West Duluth Police Standoff

Duluth, MN -- A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th’s armed police standoff in West Duluth.

Terrell Edwards of Duluth has been charged with Dangerous Intentional and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

According to criminal complaint, several people called 9-1-1 after a man fired a shot gun near 58th and Cody Street.

Video showed Edwards firing the gun into the air and then retreating into his home.

Police responded and surrounded the home, closing off nearby streets.

After about an hour, police arrested a Edwards without incident.

Edwards says he fired the gun because he had a ‘gut feeling’ there was going to be a robbery at a nearby business.

He faces up to 5 years in prison for each charge.

