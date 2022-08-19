Hundreds pay their respects to late Senator David Tomassoni

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Hundreds of friends and family gathered Thursday to pay their respects to Senator David Tomassoni, who passed away last week.

Among items from his long career and flowers, people from across the Iron Range and Minnesota wanted to honor Senator Tomassoni.

“The emotions come in waves and you get your times to grieve but you also get, a lot of this makes you smile, it warms your heart, especially in a hard time,” Dante Tomassoni, Senator Tomassoni’s son said.

Dante Tomassoni is one of late Senator David Tomassoni’s sons. Dozens of colleagues friends and family of Tomassoni paid their respects at Senator Tomassoni’s visitation in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.

“You know, we’re so appreciative of everybody taking the time to pay their respects and the time that they’ve been here today,” Tomassoni said.

A hockey puck, photo collages, and a congressional record recognizing Tomassoni after his ALS diagnosis were on display for all to see.

“His philosophy was simple,” Tomassoni said. “Do whatever you can to help your constituents.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by Patricia Heikkila, who came from Aurora to pay her respects to the Iron Range Senator.

“He always used to give me a hug when he’d see me, you know, I mean he was just such a special guy,” she said.

Heikkila’s husband also passed away from ALS. They were married for six months, but knew each other for over three decades, before he died.

“It’s such a hard disease and you never know what’s gonna happen,” Heikkila said.

Dante Tomassoni said getting the legislation passed to research ALS was a testament to the late senator. The law will give $20 million for ALS research and $5 million for caregivers of people with ALS.

“And we hope that last punch he threw, delivered a fatal blow to ALS and that it finds that cure,” he said.

Senator Tomassoni’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.

